LSV Asset Management Sells 32,563 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.