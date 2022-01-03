LSV Asset Management Sells 766 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Eastern worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 44,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

