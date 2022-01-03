Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 41.60 and last traded at 41.56. Approximately 1,070,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,665,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at 38.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 42.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

