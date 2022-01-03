Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. Equities analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 181,554 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

