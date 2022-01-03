Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 181,554 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health Company Profile
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
