Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $393.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

