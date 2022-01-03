Luna Coin (LUNA) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $15,011.27 and $40.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194074 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

