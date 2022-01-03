Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.80 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

