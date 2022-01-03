Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.