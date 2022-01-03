Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,751. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

