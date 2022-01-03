MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

