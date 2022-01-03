MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,775.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

