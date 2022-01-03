MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 28.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.53. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

