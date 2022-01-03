MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.76 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

