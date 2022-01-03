MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.36. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

