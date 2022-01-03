Maker Price Hits $2,537.78 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,537.78 or 0.05376440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and $10.07 billion worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 986,399 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.