Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NIO by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

