Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) vs. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Head-To-Head Review

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malvern Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.83 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,567.00 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.72 $8.94 million $4.10 10.73

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp -0.22% -0.06% -0.01% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

