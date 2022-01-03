Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 2.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.81. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

