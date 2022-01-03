Marcum Wealth LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.60. 352,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,448. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $440.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average is $412.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

