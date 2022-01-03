Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.90. 1,747,157 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

