Markel Corp Buys 6,700 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

AON stock opened at $300.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.79. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

