Markel Corp Has $63.50 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $63,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $102.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

