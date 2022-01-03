Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 812.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.24 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

