Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MRTN stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

