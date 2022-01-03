Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

