MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Achieves $4.81 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $102,120.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.20 or 0.08016874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.48 or 1.00083168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007222 BTC.

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

