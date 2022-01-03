McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

MCD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $270.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.