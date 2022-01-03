Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.63 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

