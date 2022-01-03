Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,825.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.