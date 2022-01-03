Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

