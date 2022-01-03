Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 124,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

