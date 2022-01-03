Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

