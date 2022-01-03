Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 2.62 and last traded at 2.59. Approximately 36,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,578,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

