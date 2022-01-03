Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 149,411 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $79,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $338.80 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

