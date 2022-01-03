Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Swiss National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 334,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,215,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

FB stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.71. The company had a trading volume of 196,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.94. The company has a market capitalization of $947.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

