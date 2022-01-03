Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.