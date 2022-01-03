Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lessened by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

