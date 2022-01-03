MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $612.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $544.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.46. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $377.11 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.