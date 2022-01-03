MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MLKN opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

