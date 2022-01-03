MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MLKN opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

