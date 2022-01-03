Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 937,942 shares.The stock last traded at $79.25 and had previously closed at $79.57.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,812 shares of company stock worth $10,252,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

