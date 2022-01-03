Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 937,942 shares.The stock last traded at $79.25 and had previously closed at $79.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Get Mimecast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,812 shares of company stock worth $10,252,931. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.