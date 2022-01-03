Mission Wealth Management LP Has $83.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $83,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $6,138,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.