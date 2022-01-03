Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.