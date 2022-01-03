Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,474,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $121.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,017.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.