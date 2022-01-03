Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.37 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

