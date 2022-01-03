Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Envista worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 4,206.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $152,000.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

