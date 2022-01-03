Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $106.90 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

