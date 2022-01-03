Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,621,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $182.18 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

