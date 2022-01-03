Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,536 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 676,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

