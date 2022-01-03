MKM Partners Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

